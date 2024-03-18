Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,929,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,102% from the previous session’s volume of 310,117 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $24.11.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $795.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,688 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 611,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 281,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after buying an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

