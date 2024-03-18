Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 983.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 408,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.37 during trading hours on Monday. 5,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,314. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

