Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7,211.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,758 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

