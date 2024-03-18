ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ioneer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483. ioneer has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

