Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 2,632,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,404,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

