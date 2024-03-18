IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.51. 15,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.82. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. IRadimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

