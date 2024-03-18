Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $9.50 at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.07% from the company’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 7,169,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

