iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2,116.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,438,000 after buying an additional 2,776,987 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 1,010,656 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after buying an additional 487,402 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.12 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

