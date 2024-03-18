iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. 590,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,521. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.