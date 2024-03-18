iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.80

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 107045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $472,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.