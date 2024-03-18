iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

