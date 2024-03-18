iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

