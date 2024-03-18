iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.00. 2,078,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.97. The company has a market cap of $400.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.