iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $517.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.24 and a 200-day moving average of $465.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.