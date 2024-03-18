iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 29.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $516.85. 10,258,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

