iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

