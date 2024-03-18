iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Increased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

