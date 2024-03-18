iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IXN stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $73.41. 199,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,803. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.