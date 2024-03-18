iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.53

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 26496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

