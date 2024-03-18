iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.72

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 607366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

