iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,825 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB stock remained flat at $44.47 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,698 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

