iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 411.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,236 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

