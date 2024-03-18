iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 845,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,452 shares.The stock last traded at $62.42 and had previously closed at $62.36.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
