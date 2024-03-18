iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 845,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,452 shares.The stock last traded at $62.42 and had previously closed at $62.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

