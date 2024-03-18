iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.43

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.43 and last traded at $104.31, with a volume of 64628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000.
The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
