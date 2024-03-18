iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 4.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 8,612,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.