iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 721,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

