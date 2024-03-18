iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $98.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

