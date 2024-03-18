iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Increased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.17. 81,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,364. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

