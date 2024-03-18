iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $228.25 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average of $295.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

