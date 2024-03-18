iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,057. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

