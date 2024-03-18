iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.30. 10,901,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,861,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.