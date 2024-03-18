iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lowered by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,626. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

