iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.50. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,939. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

