iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.52

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.52 and last traded at $127.11, with a volume of 419427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

