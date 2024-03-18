iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $122.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

