iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.25

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $102.63, with a volume of 85402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.