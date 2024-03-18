iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,987,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 7,549,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

