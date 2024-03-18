IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $762.66. 2,489,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,698. The company has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day moving average of $625.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

