IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,703. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.85 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.