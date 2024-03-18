IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

