IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 367,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.