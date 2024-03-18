IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $79.69. 7,388,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,888. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

