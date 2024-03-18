IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 287,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CALF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 1,636,705 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

