IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.58. The company had a trading volume of 675,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

