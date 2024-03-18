IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.22. 1,907,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,114. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

