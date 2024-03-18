IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,068,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 4,250,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,923. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

