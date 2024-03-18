IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Southern by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

View Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.