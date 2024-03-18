IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,742 shares of company stock worth $6,257,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. 1,869,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

