Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

J traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,442. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

