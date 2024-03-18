Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity

JAMF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 373,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.51. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

